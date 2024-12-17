The automotive sector is about to experience a major wave of innovation as artificial intelligence (AI) is applied to design simulation. New technologies make it possible to reduce the time needed to run the analyses for crash-test simulations thousands of times faster than with traditional approaches, which has deep implications for the auto industry, including reducing cost and go-to-market time. This whitepaper, in partnership with Reuters, provides insights into the role of AI in vehicle design simulation and how it is tackling some of the major challenges that OEMs are facing in producing their next generation vehicles as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible.