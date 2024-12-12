As the conversation around Generative AI (GenAI) accelerates, many organizations grapple with one fundamental question: How do we capitalize on GenAI to drive growth? Recent insights reveal that a well-mapped, collaborative approach is key to unlocking the potential of GenAI across various industries, notably in the automotive sector.

We must prioritize building solutions that truly matter. This involves crafting meaningful and impactful innovations that address today’s challenges and drive progress.

Transforming Use Cases into Agile Domain Solutions

To address the question of "what truly matters," we at NTT DATA embarked on a journey to compile ideas, experiments, and use cases created by us and with our clients. These were mapped to specific domains, providing a clear visual representation of their relevance and impact. We identified key use cases across the automotive value chain in collaboration with domain owners, industry experts, and technology specialists.

For instance, in “Engineering R&D”, we can leverage the vast data from connected cars and smart factories for product development. This is achieved through a comprehensive model that includes several dozens of AI use cases, which are part of a broader set of applications. These are structured by the systems engineering V model and product lifecycle phases. Each use case details business functionality, required data, and technological approaches like GenAI, machine learning, and natural language processing.

By incorporating advanced GenAI technologies, NTT DATA empowers engineers to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and innovate rapidly – all crucial for maintaining efficiency in unpredictable environments.

In addition, leveraging AI to enhance regulatory compliance is equally important. NTT DATA's CERTassist compliance platform uses AI to streamline the management of regulations and legal requirements, while ensuring organizations adhere to compliance standards efficiently navigating governance, risk, and compliance and certification processes.

The CERTassist platform enhances operational stability by automating compliance tasks and providing real-time insights into regulatory changes. This proactive approach enables organizations to deal effectively with volatility in regulatory environments, minimizing the risk of non-compliance and safeguarding business continuity during unforeseen shifts.